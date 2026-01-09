Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

Photo: National Guard

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 244 out of 278 air targets engaged by the enemy on Friday night, while also recording missile and 16 attack UAV hits at 19 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of January 9 (from 7:30 p.m. on January 8), the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using attack UAVs, sea-based missiles, and land-based missiles," the Telegram channel reported.

It is reported that of this number, there were 242 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera type (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda, ​​Hvardeyske – TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk (about 150 of them - Shaheds); 13 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/S-400 (launch areas - Bryansk region of the Russian Federation); 22 cruise missiles Kalibr (from the Black Sea); one medium-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar range, Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation).

It is indicated that the main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, the air defense shot down/suppressed 244 aerial targets: 226 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas (and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles); 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; 10 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Additionally, 18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.