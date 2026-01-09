IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Photo: IT-Enterprise

Ukrainian product IT company IT‑Enterprise, a major player in Ukraine's market for digital transformation of business and the public sector, expanded its corporate client base by 28 companies in 2025. Among the new clients are Rozetka, MHP Lehko, Oschadbank, Darnytsia, Akord Import, and Toyota‑Ukraine, according to an IT‑Enterprise press release summarizing last year's results.

"Over the year, IT‑Enterprise's portfolio grew by 28 clients, including Darnytsia, MHP Lehko, and Oschadbank… We are eliminating toxic, hostile software in Ukraine, motivating businesses to use safer and higher‑quality Ukrainian products," the release quoted IT‑Enterprise CEO and founder Oleh Scherbatenko as saying.

The company noted that its portfolio now includes representatives of large businesses, charitable foundations, government institutions, and the defense sector.

According to Scherbatenko, in addition to replacing hostile software, two other drivers of the company's growth are helping clients improve efficiency under wartime conditions and a staffing crisis, and building a digital ecosystem of products for managing large, medium, and small businesses. He identified the company's core products as MASTER, SmartTender, and Signy.online.

The release stated that beyond the global trend surrounding artificial intelligence, there are three additional functional directions currently shaping the IT market: financial management (budgeting, treasury, consolidation, cost accounting, etc.), digitalization of HR processes (recruitment, onboarding, personnel management), and smart manufacturing. Promising industries include military production, agriculture, food processing, retail, and e‑commerce.

"It is important not just to implement one or several software products, but to provide a comprehensive set of tools that will help transition to modern digital approaches in management," Scherbatenko said.

IT‑Enterprise has been operating for 38 years. According to the company, among the top 202 largest private companies in Ukraine as ranked by Forbes Ukraine, every second one is an IT‑Enterprise client. These include INTERPIPE, Nibulon, DTEK, Public Broadcasting, the Come Back Alive charitable foundation, Crédit Agricole Bank, Ukrnafta, and Ukrposhta.