Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:44 09.01.2026

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

2 min read

Partial restoration of heat supply in Kyiv is expected within 24 hours, for the rest of the houses where the situation is more difficult, it will take more time, perhaps two days, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kovalchuk has said.

"We cautiously expect partial restoration of heat supply in Kyiv within 24 hours. As for the rest – where the situation is somewhat more difficult, it will take a little more time. Perhaps it is two days. That is, we are talking about very cautious certain terms for a certain part of the city," Kovalchuk told journalists during a briefing on Zoom.

At the same time, he said over half of the houses in Kyiv have heating, so this is not an emergency situation.

"More than half of the houses, over 6,000, have heat. That is, there is definitely no reason to talk about a total catastrophe," the deputy minister said.

He also said he would be cautious about radical calls.

"Considering all this, I would be very cautious about any radical calls. I would urge everyone to remain calm, trust official information, communicate with each other and do what one does not like to do to an enemy – to remain strong and united," Kovalchuk said.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko recommended that residents of the capital temporarily leave its borders if possible due to the difficult heat situation.

