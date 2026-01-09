Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio the use of the Arctic for security purposes and efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"NATO Secretary General spoke with Secretary Rubio today on the importance of the Arctic to our shared security and how NATO is working to enhance our capabilities in the High North. They also discussed the ongoing US-led efforts to bring the war against Ukraine to a just and lasting end," a NATO spokesperson said on the X social network on Friday.