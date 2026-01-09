Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:27 09.01.2026

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

1 min read
Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio the use of the Arctic for security purposes and efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"NATO Secretary General spoke with Secretary Rubio today on the importance of the Arctic to our shared security and how NATO is working to enhance our capabilities in the High North. They also discussed the ongoing US-led efforts to bring the war against Ukraine to a just and lasting end," a NATO spokesperson said on the X social network on Friday.

Tags: #us #arctic #nato

MORE ABOUT

19:52 09.01.2026
Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

09:49 02.01.2026
Ukraine will not be in NATO and will have problems staying in the EU - Slovak defense minister

Ukraine will not be in NATO and will have problems staying in the EU - Slovak defense minister

11:22 31.12.2025
US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

US Ambassador to NATO: U.S., allied intelligence services to say whether this attack actually took place – media

07:44 29.12.2025
European leaders welcome progress in Ukraine peace talks after Zelenskyy-Trump call

European leaders welcome progress in Ukraine peace talks after Zelenskyy-Trump call

19:57 26.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Rutte before meeting with Trump

10:42 24.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's accession to NATO is choice of the Alliance members

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's accession to NATO is choice of the Alliance members

11:36 22.12.2025
Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

Only NATO membership, Article 5 guarantees and defense partnership are effective security guarantees - Poroshenko

21:43 18.12.2025
USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

19:33 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

08:56 16.12.2025
US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

UK Defense Secretary visits Kyiv's Darnytsky district

Damage to Kyiv’s Combined Heat and Power plants is routine for energy crews and can be fixed quickly – MP Kucherenko

AD
AD