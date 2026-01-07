Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine's negotiations with European partners and the United States have reached a new milestone, and the war may end during Cyprus' presidency of the EU Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We note that the negotiations have reached a new milestone together with our European partners and, of course, with the United States and all members of the Coalition of the Willing. We understand that this war may end during your presidency," Zelenskyy said during his speech at the opening ceremony of Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The president also stressed the need for sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

"A new package is being prepared, many steps are being taken to strike at Russia's shadow fleet, because every dollar Russia loses, it loses as an aggressor," Zelenskyy said.