Ukraine, USA plan to sign $800 bln reconstruction deal in Davos – media

Ukraine and the United States are set to sign a "prosperity" deal to rebuild the country at a meeting of world leaders in Davos, The Telegraph reported on Friday, citing unnamed "Western officials."

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are heading to the Swiss mountain resort, where they are expected to meet and finalise the agreement," Western officials have told The Telegraph.

"The Ukrainian president had hoped to travel to the White House next week to conclude both the economic prosperity plan and a deal on post-war security guarantees. But his European backers in the 'coalition of the willing' advised against the trip, and instead suggested the World Economic Forum as more suitable alternative at which to meet Mr Trump," The Telegraph said.

The deal, in particular, envisages raising $800 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine over a decade.

"It is understood to pave the way for a series of loans, grants and investment opportunities from private companies to deliver the funds. Kyiv hopes that by offering Washington a stake in post-war reconstruction, especially in projects to which Mr Trump could be amenable, the US president will be more inclined to offer robust security guarantees," The Telegraph said.

According to the publication, the agreement is based on a minerals agreement signed last year, which "gave US investors preferential access to future mining projects in Ukraine."