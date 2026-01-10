Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:51 10.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Trump to discuss free trade agreement

1 min read

A free trade agreement with the United States will attract investment to Ukraine and will be an additional guarantee of economic security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with Bloomberg, published by the agency on Friday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday he is discussing a potential free-trade agreement with the US as part of a broader prosperity package aimed at propelling the country's recovery after the war," Bloomberg reported, which interviewed the Ukrainian president by phone.

"The deal would include zero tariffs on trade with the US and apply to some industrialized parts of Ukraine, giving the country 'very serious cards' compared with neighboring states and potentially luring investment and businesses," Zelenskyy said in a phone interview with Bloomberg.

"The Ukrainian leader said he would need to discuss details of the proposal directly with President Donald Trump, adding that such an agreement would also serve as an additional guarantee of Ukraine's economic security," according to Bloomberg.

The agency also notes that "Zelensky made this statement after receiving a report from his chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, who had a telephone conversation with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Friday."

Tags: #discussed #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

16:28 10.01.2026
Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

16:11 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

16:05 10.01.2026
Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

12:30 10.01.2026
Ukraine, USA plan to sign $800 bln reconstruction deal in Davos – media

Ukraine, USA plan to sign $800 bln reconstruction deal in Davos – media

18:33 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

16:04 09.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

15:02 09.01.2026
France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

19:38 08.01.2026
Zelenskyy warns of possible new Russian massive strike tonight

Zelenskyy warns of possible new Russian massive strike tonight

19:33 08.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Heads of four regions to be introduced soon

Zelenskyy: Heads of four regions to be introduced soon

19:31 08.01.2026
Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

Macron present to parliamentarians plan to deploy 6,000 French troops in Ukraine in rear – media

Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

AD
AD