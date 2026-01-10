Zelenskyy, Trump to discuss free trade agreement

A free trade agreement with the United States will attract investment to Ukraine and will be an additional guarantee of economic security, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview with Bloomberg, published by the agency on Friday.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday he is discussing a potential free-trade agreement with the US as part of a broader prosperity package aimed at propelling the country's recovery after the war," Bloomberg reported, which interviewed the Ukrainian president by phone.

"The deal would include zero tariffs on trade with the US and apply to some industrialized parts of Ukraine, giving the country 'very serious cards' compared with neighboring states and potentially luring investment and businesses," Zelenskyy said in a phone interview with Bloomberg.

"The Ukrainian leader said he would need to discuss details of the proposal directly with President Donald Trump, adding that such an agreement would also serve as an additional guarantee of Ukraine's economic security," according to Bloomberg.

The agency also notes that "Zelensky made this statement after receiving a report from his chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, who had a telephone conversation with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Friday."