Zelenskyy: Heads of four regions to be introduced soon

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on the appointment of heads of Poltava, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Today, documents have already been prepared on the new heads of four regions. I signed these decrees. In the near future, the heads will be introduced: Poltava region, Chernivtsi region, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, today they also agreed on a candidate for the position of head of Ternopil region.

"And in general, we will continue personnel decisions," Zelenskyy added.