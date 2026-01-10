Occupiers lose 880 servicemen over day – General Staff

The losses of the occupiers during the day amounted to 880 units of manpower and 107 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said as of 07:00 on Saturday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four tanks, 16 artillery systems, one MLRS, 84 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks and two units of special equipment.

Air strikes cost the enemy 18 cruise missiles and 653 UAVs of the operational-tactical level.