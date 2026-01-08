Govt drafting decision to let non-critical facilities keep staff home in severe weather – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Weather conditions have significantly worsened in various regions, the government will make a decision to ensure that non-critical facilities can keep people at home during such weather conditions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Weather conditions have also significantly worsened in various regions – there are many problems on the roads, problems with networks. In fact, this is an emergency mode for all services," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"And we agreed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine that the government will prepare a decision – during such weather conditions, these days, to ensure that non-critical facilities, ordinary offices can keep people at home," the president said.

According to him, in cooperation with local authorities, the parameters of school operations in such conditions this and next week should be determined.