Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 09.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

2 min read
The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025
The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the readiness of Great Britain to assist in attracting additional air defense means and a possible mode of operation of the British contingent, "which will be deployed together with France if diplomacy works to end the war."

Zelenskyy stated this following a meeting with British Defense Secretary John Healey.

"During a meeting with British Defense Secretary John Healey, he spoke about the nighttime Russian attack on our energy sector and people. Moscow is trying to use the cold weather for terror, so work on additional air defense assets for Ukraine is now an urgent priority. We know which partners have the appropriate missiles and equipment, and I sincerely thank the UK for its willingness to help," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Friday.

The president said that he and Healey also discussed "how the British contingent, which will be deployed together with France, could work if diplomacy works to end the war. It is important that the framework for ending the war has a clear response from the allies in the event of a repeat of Russian aggression."

"I thank the minister, the team and the government for their great support throughout all these years of full-scale invasion and for the truly successful projects that we are implementing together, in particular on the co-production of drones," the Ukrainian president said.

