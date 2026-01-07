Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine expects a lot from Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the EU, in particular, the opening of clusters on negotiations on accession to the European Union and the start of the implementation of the aid package for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am glad to be here at a time when the Republic of Cyprus assumes the presidency of the European Union and we expect a lot from this presidency for Ukraine. This moment is very important, as well as for Cyprus, because Cyprus is still divided, but wants to build a strong peace in Europe. Yes, there are countries that are small in size, but those that have gained a voice in many European institutions, we see in this the symbolism of Europe," Zelenskyy said during the opening ceremony of Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the president, every nation deserves to become a full member of the EU, and Ukraine hopes that the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU will help in this process. Zelenskyy said he and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides discussed that Ukraine will remain one of the priorities of work in Europe.

"We hope that all clusters of negotiations will be open to Ukraine and to our friends from Moldova. During your presidency, we hope to see the start of the implementation of the aid package for Ukraine, which will help strengthen our resilience and the resilience of all of Europe," Zelenskyy said.