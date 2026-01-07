Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 07.01.2026

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukraine expects a lot from Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the EU, in particular, the opening of clusters on negotiations on accession to the European Union and the start of the implementation of the aid package for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am glad to be here at a time when the Republic of Cyprus assumes the presidency of the European Union and we expect a lot from this presidency for Ukraine. This moment is very important, as well as for Cyprus, because Cyprus is still divided, but wants to build a strong peace in Europe. Yes, there are countries that are small in size, but those that have gained a voice in many European institutions, we see in this the symbolism of Europe," Zelenskyy said during the opening ceremony of Cyprus' presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the president, every nation deserves to become a full member of the EU, and Ukraine hopes that the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU will help in this process. Zelenskyy said he and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides discussed that Ukraine will remain one of the priorities of work in Europe.

"We hope that all clusters of negotiations will be open to Ukraine and to our friends from Moldova. During your presidency, we hope to see the start of the implementation of the aid package for Ukraine, which will help strengthen our resilience and the resilience of all of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #cyprus #zelenskyy #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:29 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

18:48 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses EU accession, air defense, aircraft with presidents of Cyprus, European Council and European Commission

Zelenskyy discusses EU accession, air defense, aircraft with presidents of Cyprus, European Council and European Commission

16:22 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

16:14 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

Zelenskyy on whether he is considering Kuleba for new position: I won't say

16:08 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

Zelenskyy: Budanov will work on POW exchanges with Umerov

16:05 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

16:02 07.01.2026
Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

Zelensky would like the US to repeat the operation with Maduro regarding Kadyrov, so Putin thinks twice

15:34 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

15:32 07.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

15:29 07.01.2026
Important to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2026 – FM Sybiha

Important to open negotiation clusters for Ukraine's accession to the EU in 2026 – FM Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

Zelenskyy: Russia snubs ceasefire talks while some partners consider doing the same

LATEST

Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

JYSK prepares to open stores in Kyiv, Kremenchuk

Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

Zelenskyy coordinates European integration process with Sandu, discusses energy, security issues

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

Ukrainian, US envoys discuss peace track, formats for further contacts with EU partners in Paris

AD
AD