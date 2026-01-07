Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 07.01.2026

Zelenskyy discusses EU accession, air defense, aircraft with presidents of Cyprus, European Council and European Commission

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting in Nicosia with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We discussed many topics. The key points were the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU; defense support for Ukraine from EU member states, including strengthening air defense, combat aviation, and drone production; and real progress in negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession. We also addressed further cooperation on a reparations-based loan to restore Ukraine’s financial stability," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

