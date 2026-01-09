SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified the location of the remains of a Russian ballistic missile that the enemy used to strike Lviv region on the night of January 8-9, 2026.

"According to preliminary information, the discovered components belong to the Oreshnik missile system," a Telegram post published on Friday reads.

Among the components found so far are: the stabilization and guidance unit (essentially the "brains" of the missile); parts from the propulsion system; fragments of the orientation mechanism; nozzles from the launcher platform, and the like.

It is noted that the relevant debris has the status of material evidence and is being prepared for transfer for in-depth examination.

SBU investigators classify the use of these weapons against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure as a war crime by the Russian Federation. According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an Oreshnik medium-range surface-to-surface missile from the Russian Kapustin Yar test site.

"By attacking our country's civilian facilities near the border with the European Union, the Kremlin attempted to destroy the region's vital infrastructure amid a sharp deterioration in weather conditions," the message notes.

SBU investigators are establishing all the circumstances, as well as the organizers and perpetrators of this Russian war crime, in order to bring them to justice.

The pretrial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) is ongoing.