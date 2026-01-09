Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Photo: State Emergency Service

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko says that on Friday night the Russian Federation targeted district boiler houses during the shelling of Ukraine.

"Hearing reports from the Interior Ministry, the Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Communities and Territorial Development on the consequences of the overnight massive attack and severe weather, we coordinated the actions of all services. For nearly five hours, Russia struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. More than 240 drones and 36 missiles were used. In the capital, four people were killed and 25 wounded. My sincere condolences to the families," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She said some districts of Kyiv are experiencing power and water outages due to damage to substations, lines and generation facilities.

"Work is underway to restore power to more than 500,000 consumers. Emergency and rolling outages are being applied, with their duration also affected by falling temperatures," the prime minister added.

Svyrydenko said the enemy deliberately targeted district boiler plants overnight, calling it energy terrorism and an attempt to turn "winter into a weapon."

"As a result of the attacks, Slavutych was left without power — energy workers are already restoring electricity for about 3,000 customers in Chernihiv region. At the same time, due to severe weather, outages are being recorded in some communities across most regions. Emergency crews are working to restore power supply," she wrote.