Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

Ukraine awaits reaction to Russian attack on Ukrainian cities from those countries that condemned after fake Russian statement about alleged Ukrainian attack on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's residence, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

He said this in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent regarding whether the Qatari side has already reacted to the damage to the embassy as a result of the Russian attack.

"We haven't seen it yet, we have publicly reacted, but we want a reaction not only from the Qatari side, but from those countries that recently condemned the alleged strike by the Ukrainian side on Putin's alleged residence. There was no strike, there was a reaction," Sybiha said during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

Sybiha said Ukraine now expects "from those countries that shamefully reacted to this pseudo-fact to condemn today's terrorist missile strike on Ukraine."

As reported, on December 29, Russia launched an information operation to disrupt the agreements reached between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, within the framework of which it accused Ukraine of a targeted attempt to attack Vladimir Putin's residence using 91 UAVs. The Foreign Intelligence Service provided evidence that the information about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence" is a fake.

Despite this, the governments of the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan expressed concern about the attack, which did not actually occur.