Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 09.01.2026

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

1 min read
Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – are currently without heat supply due to the damage to the capital’s critical infrastructure by the massive enemy attack, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on the Telegram channel.

He said that municipal workers have currently restored power from mobile boiler units to social facilities, including hospitals and maternity wards, and are working together with energy crews to restore electricity and heating to Kyiv residents’ homes.

"We are doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible. But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most damaging to the capital’s critical infrastructure," the mayor added.

Klitschko also urged residents of the capital who have the ability to temporarily leave the city for areas with alternative power and heating sources to do so.

Tags: #kyiv

MORE ABOUT

16:12 09.01.2026
Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

14:37 09.01.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross working at three locations affected by Russian air strike in Kyiv

11:32 06.01.2026
URCS volunteers helped extinguish fire in capital

URCS volunteers helped extinguish fire in capital

13:38 02.01.2026
Fake SBU agents swindle pensioner for equivalent of UAH 1.4 mln in Kyiv

Fake SBU agents swindle pensioner for equivalent of UAH 1.4 mln in Kyiv

13:14 30.12.2025
Kyiv's left bank may switch to hourly outage schedules on Wed - expert

Kyiv's left bank may switch to hourly outage schedules on Wed - expert

15:13 29.12.2025
Trump's arrival in Kyiv would be an important signal for Ukraine - MP Merezhko

Trump's arrival in Kyiv would be an important signal for Ukraine - MP Merezhko

22:20 27.12.2025
URCS volunteers work at 5 locations in Kyiv after combined Russian attack on Kyiv

URCS volunteers work at 5 locations in Kyiv after combined Russian attack on Kyiv

12:11 27.12.2025
One person died in Kyiv due to enemy attack – Klymenko

One person died in Kyiv due to enemy attack – Klymenko

11:05 27.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked at night with almost 500 drones, Shaheds and 40 missiles

Zelenskyy: Ukraine attacked at night with almost 500 drones, Shaheds and 40 missiles

19:29 25.12.2025
Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

HOT NEWS

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

Lviv attacked by Oreshnik – mayor

US Embassy in Ukraine advises US citizens to be prepared for 'potentially significant air attack' over 'next several days'

LATEST

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects continued cooperation with Great Britain

US conducts detention of tanker Olina in Caribbean Sea – media

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of Russian colonel who ordered attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Water drain is a standard technical measure at sub-zero temperatures, does not mean a long-term lack of heat - Kyiv City State Administration

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

France postpones G7 summit due to Trump's birthday - media

Swiss arbitration tribunal recovers $18 mln in favor of Ukraine's Defense Ministry in dispute with American company – Ministry of Justice

Lithuanian FMcalls for complete isolation of Russia in response to ballistic missile attack on gas storage facility in Lviv region

AD
AD