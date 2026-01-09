Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – are currently without heat supply due to the damage to the capital’s critical infrastructure by the massive enemy attack, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported on the Telegram channel.

He said that municipal workers have currently restored power from mobile boiler units to social facilities, including hospitals and maternity wards, and are working together with energy crews to restore electricity and heating to Kyiv residents’ homes.

"We are doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible. But the combined attack on Kyiv last night was the most damaging to the capital’s critical infrastructure," the mayor added.

Klitschko also urged residents of the capital who have the ability to temporarily leave the city for areas with alternative power and heating sources to do so.