Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Attempts by Russian occupiers to hit energy facilities across Ukraine indicate Russia's attitude towards the United States and its diplomatic efforts to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The Russians are taking advantage of the weather, the cold snap, and trying to hit our energy facilities as much as possible. It is clear how much they respect America and all diplomacy," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel.

He also noted the importance of Kyiv, which became the main target of Russian shelling last night, mobilizing its financial resources to solve the problems caused by the attack.

"Last night there were more than 200 Russian drones and also a significant amount of ballistics, and mainly against Kyiv. Four people were killed. My condolences to the relatives. Almost three dozen wounded. Before that, there were strikes on Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhia. Before that, Odesa. The main Russian tactic is to try to completely 'turn off' cities. It is important that every city administration understands this goal of the enemy and prepares for full counteraction – for real work for the sake of the citizens. We should not run away from problems, but solve them, especially when there is a resource for this, as in Kyiv. The most financially secure city in Ukraine, and there should be all the necessary reserve schemes," the president said.

According to him, repair crews throughout the country are engaged at maximum strength. "Repair work is currently underway in our cities, our communities: in Kyiv and the region, in Dnipro region, in Lviv region, in Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions. In fact, repair crews are constantly working in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Maximum efforts are being made to restore life support," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Kyiv on January 9, four people were killed and 25 were injured, including medics, rescuers, and police officers. The 19 high-rise buildings, the Qatari embassy building, a tram depot, an unfinished high-rise building, cars, a supermarket, and a gas station were damaged, and windows in a kindergarten were broken.