General Staff records 171 combat clashes over day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded 171 combat clashes during the last day. The AFU General Staff stated this on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 28 air strikes, used 36 missiles and dropped 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,322 attacks, including 61 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,140 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff said.