Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 09.01.2026

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

1 min read
Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha supported U.S. actions against Russian shadow fleet tankers, commenting on the seizure of the motor tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea on Friday morning.

"We welcome the United States' consistent and steadfast action against unlawful tankers, including today's seizure of the Olina. This vessel has been sanctioned as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet.' Such resolute steps project strength and send the right messages to perpetrators," Sybiha said on the X social network.

As reported, on January 8, the United States seized the oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1), which was sailing under the Russian flag, after a week-long pursuit. Later, the U.S. Southern Command reported the seizure in the Caribbean Sea of ​​the stateless vessel M/T Sophia, and later the motor tanker Olina, which also belonged to the Russian shadow fleet and were under sanctions.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna said that among the members of the Bella 1 crew are Ukrainian citizens.

Tags: #mfa #fleet #us #shadow

MORE ABOUT

21:10 09.01.2026
Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

20:27 09.01.2026
Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

20:33 07.01.2026
Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

19:42 06.01.2026
Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

Ukrainian, Czech FMs agree to 'turn over page of recent exchanges of statements,' strengthen political dialogue

12:16 06.01.2026
MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

MFA coordinates 4 government-approved pilot projects, one of which is classified

19:19 05.01.2026
Zelenskyy expects Sybiha to propose candidate for new first dpty FM

Zelenskyy expects Sybiha to propose candidate for new first dpty FM

19:21 29.12.2025
Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

07:44 29.12.2025
European leaders welcome progress in Ukraine peace talks after Zelenskyy-Trump call

European leaders welcome progress in Ukraine peace talks after Zelenskyy-Trump call

20:15 23.12.2025
Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

Ukrainian diplomacy in 2026 to focus on army, defense industry, pressure on Russia, just peace – MFA

19:32 19.12.2025
Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

Sybiha at meeting with Sikorski: Ukraine relies on Poland's active role in peace efforts, security guarantees

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

UK Defense Secretary visits Kyiv's Darnytsky district

Damage to Kyiv’s Combined Heat and Power plants is routine for energy crews and can be fixed quickly – MP Kucherenko

Heating situation most difficult in Solomiansky, Pechersky, Holosiivsky districts, restoration timeline still being assessed – Energy Research Center director

AD
AD