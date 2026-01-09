Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha supported U.S. actions against Russian shadow fleet tankers, commenting on the seizure of the motor tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea on Friday morning.

"We welcome the United States' consistent and steadfast action against unlawful tankers, including today's seizure of the Olina. This vessel has been sanctioned as part of Russia's 'shadow fleet.' Such resolute steps project strength and send the right messages to perpetrators," Sybiha said on the X social network.

As reported, on January 8, the United States seized the oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1), which was sailing under the Russian flag, after a week-long pursuit. Later, the U.S. Southern Command reported the seizure in the Caribbean Sea of ​​the stateless vessel M/T Sophia, and later the motor tanker Olina, which also belonged to the Russian shadow fleet and were under sanctions.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna said that among the members of the Bella 1 crew are Ukrainian citizens.