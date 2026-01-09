Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 09.01.2026

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

1 min read
Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukraine is waiting for a decision on strengthening Ukrainian air defense, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

As reported by the correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, Sybiha visited together with his Czech colleague the site of the destruction of a high-rise building in the capital by Russian Shahed UAVs.

 

"Yes, we can expect certain decisions. As political and diplomatic, in the energy sector, and I am convinced that there will be additional decisions in the field of strengthening our defense capabilities, air defense," Sybiha said during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

Tags: #sybiha #czech

