Zelenskyy warns of possible new Russian massive strike tonight

Russia may launch another massive strike tonight, but the Russians are not changing their tune and are trying to take advantage of the weather, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is information that there could be another massive Russian strike tonight. It's crucial to pay attention to air raid sirens today and tomorrow, and to constantly seek shelter. The Russians aren't changing; they're trying to take advantage of the weather," Zelenskyy said in his Thursday evening address.