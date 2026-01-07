Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Photo: https://18-24.army.gov.ua/

Ukraine must first of all rely on its own Armed Forces, so the number one guarantee is a strong, fully-equipped army, numbering 800,000, with normal weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians. And I am asking this very question to all our partners. And I have not received a clear, unambiguous answer yet. I see... political will, and that partners are ready to give us strong sanctions, strong security guarantees. But until we have such security guarantees, legal, supported by parliaments, supported by the United States Congress, this question cannot be answered," Zelensky told reporters on Wednesday.

However, according to the president, even if there are security guarantees, it is necessary to rely primarily on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and "that is why the number one guarantee is our army."

"A strong army, a well-equipped army, an 800,000-strong army with normal weapons. Everything we need is written out. And this is not just a wish, this is our vision. It is important that our military has said all this," Zelenskyy said.