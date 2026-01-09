Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

British Defense Secretary John Healey, who is on a visit to Kyiv on Friday, condemned another Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Russia's barrage of attacks on Ukraine overnight, including firing an Oreshnik ballistic missile at Lviv, are another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine and threaten Europe's security," he said on the X social network.

Healey said his visit to Kyiv today emphasizes the UK's strong support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.