Power outage schedules to be applied throughout Tuesday – DTEK

At the direction of Ukrenergo, power outage schedules on Tuesday, June 25, will be applied throughout the day, the DTEK energy holding said.

Ukrenergo, for its part, said the scope of restrictions will be greater from 02:00 to 05:00 and from 12:00 to 23:00. In practice, this means disabling more than one consumer queue at a time.

"The reason is a decrease in the ability of power plants to generate electricity due to the consequences of Russian attacks," Ukrenergo said.