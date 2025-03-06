Facts

11:09 06.03.2025

Russia damages fifth DTEK energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region in 2 weeks

1 min read

Russia continues its energy terrorism against Odesa region, with another DTEK energy facility damaged in an attack – bringing the total to five over the past two weeks.

"Energy workers are tirelessly working to restore power, prioritizing critical infrastructure and households where repairs are technically feasible," DTEK reported on Thursday.

According to the company, the damage is severe and will require time to repair.

Previously, on the evening of March 4, Russian forces struck another DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, marking the fourth attack on the region's power system within two weeks.

As a result of a heavy drone attack on March 5, parts of Odesa were left without electricity, water, and heating.

Tags: #dtek #odesa_region

MORE ABOUT

20:39 05.03.2025
DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

DTEK invests UAH 28 bln in restoration of TPPs, operation of mines since war start

15:16 01.03.2025
Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

19:21 26.02.2025
DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

11:46 26.02.2025
Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia attacks energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region

11:40 18.02.2025
Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

18:49 11.02.2025
DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

14:49 24.01.2025
DTEK ready to help Moldova ensure energy stability - CEO

DTEK ready to help Moldova ensure energy stability - CEO

15:57 23.01.2025
DTEK plans to prepare ready to build project for Poltava wind farm by Oct 2025 - CEO

DTEK plans to prepare ready to build project for Poltava wind farm by Oct 2025 - CEO

18:46 21.01.2025
MODUS X Achieves IBM Silver Partner Status

MODUS X Achieves IBM Silver Partner Status

17:24 27.12.2024
DTEK receives first batch of 100 mcm of LNG from USA

DTEK receives first batch of 100 mcm of LNG from USA

HOT NEWS

Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

Number of people killed in missile strike in Kryvy Rih increases to four

Extraordinary EU summit with Zelenskyy on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European security under Trump

Firefighters have made progress in extinguishing fire at Chornobyl site caused by drone strike – IAEA

Zelenskyy to take part in special meeting of European Council

LATEST

Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

Macron: Today we can no longer take Russia at its word

Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Belgium

Macron: I want to believe that USA to remain on our side, but we must be ready if not

Number of people killed in missile strike in Kryvy Rih increases to four

URCS reminds of identification marks for marking protected objects during war under IHL

Costa on special EU summit: It is time to turn our principles into real actions to guarantee peace for Ukraine

One person killed as result of enemy UAV attack in Sumy

Grateful to Emmanuel Macron for his clear vision – Zelenskyy

Extraordinary EU summit with Zelenskyy on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, European security under Trump

AD