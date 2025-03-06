Russia damages fifth DTEK energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region in 2 weeks

Russia continues its energy terrorism against Odesa region, with another DTEK energy facility damaged in an attack – bringing the total to five over the past two weeks.

"Energy workers are tirelessly working to restore power, prioritizing critical infrastructure and households where repairs are technically feasible," DTEK reported on Thursday.

According to the company, the damage is severe and will require time to repair.

Previously, on the evening of March 4, Russian forces struck another DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, marking the fourth attack on the region's power system within two weeks.

As a result of a heavy drone attack on March 5, parts of Odesa were left without electricity, water, and heating.