Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:04 03.06.2025

DTEK attracts EUR67 mln in loan from Oschadbank, UGB and FUIB for energy storage systems

1 min read

DTEK energy holding received EUR67 million in loan from a consortium of Ukrainian banks consisting of Oschadbank, FUIB and Ukrgasbank (UGB) for the construction of energy storage systems (ESS) with a capacity of almost 200 MW.

"DTEK attracted financing from three Ukrainian banks - Oschadbank, FUIB and Ukrgasbank for a record amount of UAH 3 billion. This is the first loan of this scale in Ukraine for the development of energy storage technologies," DTEK said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to it, the funds will be used to build five modern backup batteries with a total capacity of 180 MW in different regions of Ukraine. According to the company's estimates, these installations will be able to simultaneously supply electricity to 600,000 families.

DTEK emphasized that this is one of the largest projects in Eastern Europe.

