DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

From April 7 to 13, power engineers of the DTEK Grids distribution system operator (DSO) managed to fully or partially restore power supply to 24 settlements and restore electricity to 75,500 households in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Last week, enemy attacks on energy infrastructure continued. Similarly, power engineers repeatedly restored grids and equipment damaged by shelling. In particular, in Dnipropetrovsk region, they managed to restore electricity to 58,300 households," the company said in a press release on Monday.

At the same time, in Donetsk region, which remains the region of the most active hostilities, despite all the security challenges, it was possible to restore power to 17,200 households of local residents in a week.

The company said it is becoming increasingly difficult to restore power in Donetsk region, but specialists continue to work where possible.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have restored power to 18.4 million households in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk regions and the city of Kyiv. In some settlements close to the combat zone, we have restored power dozens of times," CEO of DTEK Grids Alina Bondarenko said.

DTEK Networks is developing a business in electricity distribution and operation of power grids in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The company's DSOs serve 5.5 million households and 158,000 enterprises.