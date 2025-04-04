Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:56 04.04.2025

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

Former Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine (October 2021-October 2024) Kuninori Matsuda joined DTEK's Advisory Council, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko has said.

"Delighted to welcome new member Kuninori Matsuda – Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine until last year – who will support our efforts to engage Japan's investor community as we work to build a new energy system for Ukraine," he wrote on the social network X on Friday.

Timchenko also reported on a recent meeting of the Council, at which its members discussed, in particular, important issues of Ukraine's European integration and the development of its energy sector.

"Many thanks to DTEK's Advisory Council for their insights this week as they help us navigate an increasingly complex world… Council sessions are an invaluable chance to stand back and see the bigger picture," the CEO of DTEK said.

He said that former Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák – the EU's Chief Negotiator for the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement from 2010 to 2012 – offered a vision of deepening engagement with the European Union.

Timchenko said that they heard from former WTO Director General Pascal Lamy on the impact of global trade tensions, Energy Transition Forum chair Miriam Maes on boosting energy connectivity between Ukraine and the rest of Europe, Swedish-American economist and diplomat Anders Aslund on the macro-economic backdrop to war and the path to a strong recovery, Ambassador Raffaele Trombetta on plans for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025) in Rome this July, and former EY Global Managing Partner Victoria Cochrane on driving our governance, transparency and our anti-corruption agenda.

"As DTEK marks its 20th anniversary this year, these perspectives are helping us rethink the future of energy for Ukraine and the wider continent," the CEO said.

