16:28 07.03.2025

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia has inflicted damage on a DTEK energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

"The enemy continues its energy terror against Dnipropetrovsk region. During another morning strike, a DTEK energy facility was attacked once again," the holding company reported on Telegram on Friday.

Despite the ongoing risk of repeated shelling, the company stated that it is doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible.

Earlier on Friday morning, reports indicated that Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 7 led to the shutdown of DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava region and damaged another DTEK energy facility in Odesa region.

