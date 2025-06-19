Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 19.06.2025

For first time in Ukraine, DTEK adapts above-ground mine workplaces to needs of people with disabilities

DTEK Energy for the first time in Ukraine adapted and equipped the above-ground area of ​​one of its mines in Dnipropetrovsk region for the employment of veterans with disabilities, the company said.

"We are moving towards being among the first large industrial companies in Ukraine that systematically equip an inclusive environment for veterans with disabilities, promote their employment and professional self-realization," DTEK Energy CEO Oleksandr Fomenko said in the company's release on Thursday.

According to him, the implementation of this pilot project is part of the program to support veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war at enterprises. According to the company, more than 4,600 its employees joined the defense of Ukraine in the Defense Forces, and 315 veterans, including those with disabilities, have now returned to the enterprise.

It is noted that creating conditions for comfortable work for veterans with disabilities will allow them to realize their professional aspirations on an equal basis with others.

The company said that during the implementation of the pilot project, it did everything possible to ensure the accessibility and safety of the workplace for veterans with disabilities.

First, at one of the mine managements, the workplaces that could be offered to them were identified. Then, an audit of the physical space of two mine management enterprises and workplaces was conducted for accessibility to determine whether a person would not only be able to work, but also be able to get to it and use everything necessary: ​​dining rooms, restrooms, showers, and administrative buildings. External specialists in creating accessible spaces were involved in the audit. At the final stage, based on their recommendations, handrails were installed, toilets and showers were adapted, convenient signs were installed, contrasting tapes were installed in areas requiring increased attention, and other improvements were made.

The company said due to production and safety restrictions, they will not yet be able to offer jobs, for example, to people in wheelchairs.

In addition, it is noted that, taking into account the implementation of the pilot project, physical space audits have been conducted at nine more of the company's enterprises, and this year they plan to conduct them at 24. In addition, as explained by DTEK Energy, they are actively working on completing the creation of a universal tool – a catalog of jobs for the employment of veterans with disabilities, which will be used at its enterprises.

Tags: #dtek #workplaces

