DTEK gas production facilities in Poltava region attacked by Russia stop working due to damage

"This morning, DTEK gas production facilities in Poltava region were attacked. As a result of the destruction caused, the facilities stopped working," it said on Telegram.

As reported with reference to Naftogaz Group, on March 7, the Russian Federation carried out the 17th combined attack on its gas infrastructure facilities. Production facilities that ensure gas production were damaged

DTEK also reported on February 11 that during the morning missile attack, its gas production facility in Poltava region was hit. It stopped working.