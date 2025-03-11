Economy

19:27 11.03.2025

DTEK's digitalization boosts power line defect detection to 98%, greatly reduces repair time

The digital product Mobile Patrol Teams, implemented within DTEK Grids as part of DTEK Group's digitalization program Modus, enables a 98% accuracy rate in detecting defects on power transmission lines and significantly reduces repair times, according to Dmytro Osyka, CEO of IT company MODUS X.

"We helped them develop and implement our product – mobile patrol teams. This is a comprehensive solution that allows, first and foremost, for defect detection and assessment of overhead power lines. The company has been working with this solution for quite some time: a drone equipped with LiDAR, video and photo recording, and GPS coordination is deployed, scanning the line with all these sensors. The system identifies defects, records their locations, and transmits the data to AI for analysis. We have trained it to detect defects on power lines with 98% accuracy," Osyka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, human intervention is unnecessary in these processes, as AI autonomously detects issues and generates work orders for the mobile repair teams, which already have a clear understanding of the damage and how to fix it.

"This approach results in tremendous time and resource savings. We calculated that eliminating paper-based workflows alone saves each team an hour. Then there's route optimization, which further saves time and fuel. Ultimately, for DTEK customers, this means shorter power outages," the MODUS X CEO explained.

He also noted that the company is in negotiations with a regional power distribution operator outside the DTEK Group that has expressed interest in the solution.

"Right now, the main obstacle is funding. As you know, the operations of distribution system operators (DSOs) are regulated by tariffs set by the national energy regulator, NEURC. It's not always easy for companies to secure approval for including digitalization in the tariff structure or to prove its cost-effectiveness. But I'm pleased that the regulator views this positively. After all, DTEK Networks has managed to demonstrate that digital twins are a crucial component of the future of the entire distribution business," Osyka said.

