DTEK gas production losses from Russian strikes in spring amount to approximately EUR 30 mln – CEO

The DTEK energy holding is considering the possibility of developing oil and gas refining, but is currently focused on restoring gas production and achieving the planned level of 1.5 billion cubic meters in 2025 after Russian strikes, which caused losses of approximately EUR 30 million, said the holding’s CEO, Maksym Timchenko.

"In the gas sector, the next step could be production of gas products, for example, LPG. But for now, we are focused on stabilizing and increasing production. After the hits to the industry, we are recovering. Damage to gas fields in February and March 2025 caused losses of approximately EUR 30 million. The priority now is to maintain the planned volumes for this year [which is 1.5 billion cubic meters] and increase them next year at the expense of new fields purchased at auctions during the war," Timchenko said in an interview with Forbes.

According to him, the resource itself is not enough to refine oil, so this "ambition of DTEK Oil&Gas" will not be realized in the near future.

"There are plans for expansion, but implementation requires larger volumes of oil, which are currently insufficient. Therefore, this is not a matter of the coming years," explained the CEO of DTEK.

At the same time, he noted that one of the key areas of the development strategy is partnership with Western companies, "which bring experience, capital and reputation."

"In the first years of DTEK's transformation, we wanted full control in order to introduce our own standards - transparency, tax payment. But now, when it comes to cooperation with Western partners, what is more important for us is not the share of ownership, but what they bring to this partnership. We already have projects where we are a minority shareholder, and this format is even more desirable," said Timchenko.

He also expressed hope that the framework of the US-Ukrainian agreement on access to resources and investment incentives will work and American companies will come to Ukraine.

Timchenko called his goal the inclusion of DTEK in the so-called "Champions League" - a community of leading European energy companies, which, according to him, will definitely be achieved.