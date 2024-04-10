Facts

17:46 10.04.2024

URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

1 min read
URCS helps residents of border zone in Sumy region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to help residents of the five-kilometer border zone of Sumy region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross continues to support residents of the 5-kilometer border zone in Sumy region," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers of the Sumy Regional Organization of the URCS gave provided residents of the village of Velyka Rybytsia in the Myropil community with food and hygiene kits, pillows. Humanitarian aid was provided to 222 families.

"In January through March 2024, humanitarian aid was delivered to 34 settlements in the 5-kilometer border zone of the Druzhbynska, Znob-Novhorodska, Esmanska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, and Myropilska communities. Some 4,250 people received assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross," it said.

As reported, the border zone in Sumy region is constantly shelled from the territory of Russia from various types of weapons.

Tags: #border #sumy #urcs

