Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) warns about the appearance of a fraudulent channel "100 years of mercy" (Sto Rokiv Myloserdia) on Telegram.

"Scammers have created a fake Telegram channel "100 years of mercy". This channel has no relation to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and is spreading false information about alleged cash payments for the organization's anniversary," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS drew attention to the fact that scammers are promising financial assistance and humanitarian kits for all Ukrainian families and, for this purpose, are asking to follow suspicious links, subscribe to other channels and provide personal data.

"We do not collect personal data or bank details through social networks and bots," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society publishes official information only on verified channels with a verification mark (blue check mark).

The URCS called on people to report any suspicious information:

to [email protected] or by calling 0 800 332 656.

The URCS also reminded people of its official channels:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/redcrossukraine

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Telegram - https://t.me/UkrainianRedCross та @redcrossukraine_bot

Website - https://redcross.org.ua/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/redcrossukraine

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@redcrossukraine

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/com.../ukrainian-red-cross-society/