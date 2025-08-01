Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:34 01.08.2025

URCS aid points work in Kyiv at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack

1 min read
URCS aid points work in Kyiv at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) aid points are working in Kyiv at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of the Russian combined missile and drone attack on the night of July 31.

"Ukrainian Red Cross Society aid points are working at the sites of liquidation of the consequences, where victims and rescuers can drink tea and water," the URCS reported on Facebook.

These points can also provide first aid - psychological or, if necessary, home-medical.

Volunteers from Solomiansky and Sviatoshynsky district organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv provide victims with materials for temporary repair of damaged homes.

In addition, URCS volunteers are sheltering animals from damaged homes that were rescued by volunteers from the KARG organization (Kyiv Animal Rescue Group).

As reported, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided assistance at the sites of the attack in Sviatoshynsky and Solomiansky districts of Kyiv.

Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night killed 31 people, including five children; 159 people were injured, including 16 children.

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:39 01.08.2025
Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Russian strikes on Kyiv kill, maim dozens in their homes across city – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

11:06 01.08.2025
So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

09:12 01.08.2025
Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

Another body recovered from rubble in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, death toll rises to 28 – SES

21:12 31.07.2025
Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

Danish Ambassador visits site of Russian strike in Kyiv

19:53 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 15 people, incl 2 children

19:33 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 14 people – service

18:42 31.07.2025
Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

Administration reports 13 deaths following attack in Kyiv

17:33 31.07.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

Death toll in Kyiv after Russian air strike rises to 11 – State Emergency Service

17:16 31.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

Ukrainian Red Cross Society warns about fake channel promising citizens cash payments from organization

14:58 31.07.2025
135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

135 people injured in Kyiv due to enemy attack, including 12 children – Klitschko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

So far, 31 people die as result of Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

LATEST

Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy region

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

European Solidarity on appointment of BES head: I wouldn’t like Ukraine to receive another ‘black mark’ from Brussels in Sept

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Some 36 people remain in medical institutions of Zaporizhia region – authorities

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

AD
AD