URCS aid points work in Kyiv at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian attack

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) aid points are working in Kyiv at the sites of liquidation of the consequences of the Russian combined missile and drone attack on the night of July 31.

"Ukrainian Red Cross Society aid points are working at the sites of liquidation of the consequences, where victims and rescuers can drink tea and water," the URCS reported on Facebook.

These points can also provide first aid - psychological or, if necessary, home-medical.

Volunteers from Solomiansky and Sviatoshynsky district organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kyiv provide victims with materials for temporary repair of damaged homes.

In addition, URCS volunteers are sheltering animals from damaged homes that were rescued by volunteers from the KARG organization (Kyiv Animal Rescue Group).

As reported, the rapid response team of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided assistance at the sites of the attack in Sviatoshynsky and Solomiansky districts of Kyiv.

Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday night killed 31 people, including five children; 159 people were injured, including 16 children.