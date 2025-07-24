Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:00 24.07.2025

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

2 min read
URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Societ (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of the night attacks by Russia in Odesa and Cherkasy.

"Odesa. The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Odesa region was working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers helped evacuate one resident of a damaged house, provided first aid to 4 people, and 15 more people sought first aid. Volunteers also provided rescuers and local residents with water," URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS is currently providing humanitarian assistance to Odesa residents, including film for temporary covering of damaged homes.

A team from the Cherkasy regional organization of the URCS is working at the scene of the emergency in Cherkasy.

Volunteers have set up a URCS aid station, where they are providing first aid to victims. The aid point also provides mobile phone charging, tea, and water. Volunteers are on duty on site to provide first aid if necessary.

As reported, on the night of July 24, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa with more than 30 strike drones. The attack injured four local residents, damaged nine-story and two-story residential buildings, and commercial pavilions at the Privoz market. Damage was recorded to historical buildings in the city center, including architectural monuments under UNESCO protection.

On the night of July 24, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Cherkasy. Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child. As a result of Russian missile strikes, residential infrastructure was damaged: according to preliminary data, 15 private and multi-storey buildings, garages, and 13 cars.

Tags: #odesa #urcs #cherkasy

MORE ABOUT

11:10 24.07.2025
URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

09:48 24.07.2025
7 injured in missile strike on Cherkasy, including child

7 injured in missile strike on Cherkasy, including child

09:41 24.07.2025
6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

11:17 23.07.2025
Training of fourth group of REDpreneurUA program starts

Training of fourth group of REDpreneurUA program starts

12:44 22.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

18:10 21.07.2025
New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

13:46 19.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

14:24 18.07.2025
Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

18:04 16.07.2025
URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

HOT NEWS

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine await Zelenskyy's announced bill to ensure independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

Ukraine awaits full response regarding each child from previously submitted list of 339 children abducted by Russia - Yermak

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

AD
AD