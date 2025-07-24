URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Societ (URCS) is providing assistance to victims of the night attacks by Russia in Odesa and Cherkasy.

"Odesa. The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team in Odesa region was working at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers helped evacuate one resident of a damaged house, provided first aid to 4 people, and 15 more people sought first aid. Volunteers also provided rescuers and local residents with water," URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS is currently providing humanitarian assistance to Odesa residents, including film for temporary covering of damaged homes.

A team from the Cherkasy regional organization of the URCS is working at the scene of the emergency in Cherkasy.

Volunteers have set up a URCS aid station, where they are providing first aid to victims. The aid point also provides mobile phone charging, tea, and water. Volunteers are on duty on site to provide first aid if necessary.

As reported, on the night of July 24, the Russian armed forces attacked Odesa with more than 30 strike drones. The attack injured four local residents, damaged nine-story and two-story residential buildings, and commercial pavilions at the Privoz market. Damage was recorded to historical buildings in the city center, including architectural monuments under UNESCO protection.

On the night of July 24, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Cherkasy. Seven people were injured, including a 9-year-old child. As a result of Russian missile strikes, residential infrastructure was damaged: according to preliminary data, 15 private and multi-storey buildings, garages, and 13 cars.