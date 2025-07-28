Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:18 28.07.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts training for instructors within Safety Lessons project

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts training for instructors within Safety Lessons project
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Emergency Management Department of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducted a training for instructors within the Safety Lessons project in Vinnytsia.

"For four days, specialists and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society mastered the tools for conducting interactive safety classes. Particular attention was paid to practical skills, facilitation methods and the peculiarities of working with children and adolescents," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine also joined the training. Rescuers covered the topics of fire safety, rules of conduct in water at different times of the year and actions during an air alarm. Police representatives spoke about safety on the Internet, on the roads and in everyday life.

The goal of the Safety Lessons project is to promote the formation of a culture of safe behaviour in schools and a responsible attitude to safety among children and young people.

The project is being implemented in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions with the support of the British Red Cross.

 

 

Tags: #urcs #training #safety

MORE ABOUT

12:55 25.07.2025
MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

14:00 24.07.2025
URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

11:10 24.07.2025
URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

11:17 23.07.2025
Training of fourth group of REDpreneurUA program starts

Training of fourth group of REDpreneurUA program starts

12:44 22.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

18:10 21.07.2025
New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

13:46 19.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

14:24 18.07.2025
Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

18:04 16.07.2025
URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

16:26 16.07.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

Shmyhal holds meeting with head of US embassy: We are preparing new important projects

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

LATEST

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Five Ukrainians reported among injured passengers of train derailed in Germany – MFA

Unimot to participate in project with PZL Defense drones; plans to invest about $110,000

Azov on third anniversary of terrorist attack in Olenivka: We remember. We will take revenge

Zelenskyy invites President of Estonia to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Shmyhal to prepare proposals to improve process of preparing lists for exchanges

AD
AD