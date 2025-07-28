Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducts training for instructors within Safety Lessons project

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Emergency Management Department of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducted a training for instructors within the Safety Lessons project in Vinnytsia.

"For four days, specialists and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society mastered the tools for conducting interactive safety classes. Particular attention was paid to practical skills, facilitation methods and the peculiarities of working with children and adolescents," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine also joined the training. Rescuers covered the topics of fire safety, rules of conduct in water at different times of the year and actions during an air alarm. Police representatives spoke about safety on the Internet, on the roads and in everyday life.

The goal of the Safety Lessons project is to promote the formation of a culture of safe behaviour in schools and a responsible attitude to safety among children and young people.

The project is being implemented in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions with the support of the British Red Cross.