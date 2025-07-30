Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 30.07.2025

Four mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society work in Cherkasy region

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Four mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) travel five days a week to remote villages in Cherkasy region.

As the URCS reports on Facebook, since the beginning of the year, specialists of the URCS mobile teams in Cherkasy region have visited homes of patients with limited mobility 2,551 times - those who, due to age, chronic diseases or disabilities, cannot get to the doctor on their own. They provided consultations and medical assistance to 8,350 people, including 306 children, 1,709 people with disabilities. Some 3,777 people received free general therapeutic drugs that do not require a prescription for the initial stage of treatment.

Mobile medical teams are field teams of medical professionals who provide primary medical care to the population in the regions most affected by the war, as well as in remote settlements where access to medical services is difficult or absent.

Each mobile team includes a family doctor, a nurse, and a driver. Specialists conduct examinations, consult patients, measure blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood oxygen levels, prescribe treatment, and provide general therapeutic medications free of charge.

Mobile medical teams in Cherkasy region operate with the support of the Canadian Red Cross.

 

 

