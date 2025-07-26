Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

Photo: https://t.me/grigorov_oleg/290

Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with drones on Saturday, July 26, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"One of the drones hit the city center – Independence Square. The building of Sumy Regional Military Administration n was damaged. This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, not the first. Previously, there were no victims or injuries," Hryhorov said in the Telegram channel.

He said rescue services are working at the scene, and an examination of the territory is underway.