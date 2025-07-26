Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:59 26.07.2025

Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

1 min read
Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building
Photo: https://t.me/grigorov_oleg/290

Russian occupiers attacked Sumy with drones on Saturday, July 26, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"One of the drones hit the city center – Independence Square. The building of Sumy Regional Military Administration n was damaged. This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, not the first. Previously, there were no victims or injuries," Hryhorov said in the Telegram channel.

He said rescue services are working at the scene, and an examination of the territory is underway.

Tags: #attacked #hryhorov #sumy

MORE ABOUT

11:55 26.07.2025
Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

10:44 25.07.2025
Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

16:22 22.07.2025
Russians strike Sumy, one person killed – police

Russians strike Sumy, one person killed – police

15:35 22.07.2025
Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

Russia again massively attacks Naftogaz facilities – board chairman

12:44 22.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

09:59 22.07.2025
Enemy attacks with 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs, drone imitators, nine UAVs hit in three location – Air Forces

Enemy attacks with 42 Shahed-type strike UAVs, drone imitators, nine UAVs hit in three location – Air Forces

09:25 21.07.2025
20 private houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilsky during Sunday night attack

20 private houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilsky during Sunday night attack

20:41 14.07.2025
Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

14:20 11.07.2025
Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force

Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force

11:45 09.07.2025
Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

Occupiers increase drone attacks using decoys – CCD

HOT NEWS

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

LATEST

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

Yermak holds talks with US, European partners

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Senator Blumenthal welcomes Zelenskyy's steps towards anti-corruption agencies

Fidan: Agreement in principle reached on organizing summit of Ukrainian, Russian leaders in Turkey

AD
AD