15:06 30.07.2025

New Russian attack hits Sumy administration building, leaving casualties

Photo: https://t.me/grigorov_oleg/

The Russian army has struck the Sumy regional military administration building on Wednesday afternoon, Sumy Regional Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"An hour ago, the Russians struck the Sumy regional state administration building again. As a result of the strike on the center of Sumy, people were injured. A 75-year-old victim with a shrapnel wound was hospitalized. People are being provided with the necessary assistance. All emergency services are involved," he wrote on Telegram.

Hryhorov noted that last Friday and Saturday, the enemy had already attacked the regional state administration building with strike drones.

"Russia is systematically striking at civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilize the region. A series of strikes on the administration building indicate that the enemy may continue its attempts to destroy it. Therefore, we ask you to pay attention to safety and refrain from being near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure during air raids," Hryhorov said.

However, he stressed that his team is working, all necessary decisions are being made without delay.

