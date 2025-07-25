Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 25.07.2025

MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

2 min read

On Friday, July 25, during the annual meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, and Director General of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine (URCS), Maksym Dotsenko, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, the press service of the ministry reported.

"This document is a logical continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the Minister with the leadership of the URCS on July 3 this year. The memorandum will allow a number of Ukrainian diplomatic missions to implement important humanitarian projects in close partnership with the URCS. It creates a framework for a joint humanitarian response in countries that need it most, in particular on the African continent," the message says.

In particular, it is noted that this concerns assistance in the field of healthcare, access to education for children, the implementation of joint infrastructure projects and other areas, the implementation of which will become possible in the near future thanks to this document.

“Today we are starting this new direction of interaction at the intersection of diplomacy and the humanitarian track,” Sybiha emphasized.

In previous years, the URCS has established itself as a key humanitarian partner in overcoming the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The unique experience acquired by the URCS in the conditions of a full-scale war can be useful for many countries, including those on the African continent.

It is important to transfer the experience of the URCS to African countries, where the humanitarian situation often remains difficult, and the need for reliable partners with the trust of local communities is critical.

"Ukraine must strengthen its role as an active contributor and partner, including in the context of implementing such joint initiatives," the Minister emphasized.

Sybiha also noted the special role and well-deserved authority of the URCS among other national Red Cross societies in the world. He assured of the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be an ally of the URCS in further strengthening this role in the international arena.

The Minister separately expressed gratitude for the humanitarian projects of the URCS and, in particular, for assistance in improving the health of Ukrainian children abroad.

