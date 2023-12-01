Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will pay UAH 9,600 each to about 6,000 Ukrainian citizens receiving assistance under the Home Care program.

“It’s about cash payments in the amount of UAH 9,600 in one payment per person to low-mobility, low-income elderly people who were left alone during the war, need outside help and are now participants in the Home Care program from the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said in its Facebook post on Friday.

According to acting Head of the cash and voucher assistance department of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Olena Skrypnikova, this initiative will help people in need of support overcome the cold winter, providing them with greater comfort.

“The first payments will already be received in December 2023. The project was implemented thanks to the support of partner national societies: Swiss, Austrian, German, Danish, British, Spanish, French National Red Cross Societies,” said Skrypnikova.

Currently, about 6,000 citizens in Ukraine receive assistance under the Home Care program from the Ukrainian Red Cross. URCS social assistants provide assistance with household chores (cleaning the house, preparing food, replacing bed linen, providing hygiene services), solving social issues (accompanying doctors, buying and delivering food, water and other goods, helping pay for utilities, taking walks with wards). They also communicate and provide emotional support to lonely older people, for whom such care is very important.