Facts

20:41 01.12.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will pay UAH 9,600 each to about 6,000 Ukrainian citizens receiving assistance under the Home Care program.

 “It’s about cash payments in the amount of UAH 9,600 in one payment per person to low-mobility, low-income elderly people who were left alone during the war, need outside help and are now participants in the Home Care program from the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said in its Facebook post on Friday.

According to acting Head of the cash and voucher assistance department of the Ukrainian Red Cross, Olena Skrypnikova, this initiative will help people in need of support overcome the cold winter, providing them with greater comfort.

 “The first payments will already be received in December 2023. The project was implemented thanks to the support of partner national societies: Swiss, Austrian, German, Danish, British, Spanish, French National Red Cross Societies,” said Skrypnikova.

Currently, about 6,000 citizens in Ukraine receive assistance under the Home Care program from the Ukrainian Red Cross. URCS social assistants provide assistance with household chores (cleaning the house, preparing food, replacing bed linen, providing hygiene services), solving social issues (accompanying doctors, buying and delivering food, water and other goods, helping pay for utilities, taking walks with wards). They also communicate and provide emotional support to lonely older people, for whom such care is very important.

Tags: #urcs #home_care

MORE ABOUT

17:00 01.12.2023
URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

17:16 29.11.2023
URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

URCS training education workers to provide psychological assistance

17:25 27.11.2023
URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

URCS volunteers help free people from snowdrifts in Odesa region

16:35 23.11.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

Ukrainian Red Cross Society plans to build several more modular towns for IDPs

14:16 23.11.2023
Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

11:27 23.11.2023
Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

Modular town for IDPs constructed by URCS put into operation in Chernihiv

14:56 21.11.2023
URCS training new first aid instructors

URCS training new first aid instructors

18:32 17.11.2023
Cameron, URCS reps discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

Cameron, URCS reps discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine

17:32 16.11.2023
Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

Victims of Russia's missile attack on Selidove receive humanitarian aid from URCS

14:41 15.11.2023
URCS not engaged in advertising, selling medical products

URCS not engaged in advertising, selling medical products

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

Zelenska: We want all countries of world to support intl coalition for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Number of enemy attacks slightly decreases in Kupyansk axis – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

AD
AD
AD
AD