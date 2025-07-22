Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 22.07.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped to eliminate the consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa last night.

“Sumy. At the scene of the strike, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Sumy region worked alongside emergency services. They provided first aid and psychological first aid to those affected. Distribution of OSB boards, tarpaulins, and drinking water is currently organised on-site,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Odesa region quickly arrived at the site of the attack to provide necessary assistance.

As reported, on Monday evening, July 21, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Sumy, injuring 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy. Five apartment buildings and two private households, a shopping center, 18 cars, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

As a result of the attack of enemy drones in Odesa, one person was injured, a fire broke out in the parking lot, cars were burning. Windows in a multi-story building were also broken and a store was damaged.

Tags: #shellings #assistance #odesa #sumy #urcs

MORE ABOUT

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

18:10 21.07.2025
New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

13:46 19.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

14:24 18.07.2025
Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

18:04 16.07.2025
URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

URCS signs memo of cooperation with High School of Public Administration

16:26 16.07.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

16:47 15.07.2025
Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

20:41 14.07.2025
Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

Five drone strikes recorded in Sumy during day: 14 residents injured

13:26 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

16:20 11.07.2025
Drafts of professional standards for nursing submitted for public discussion

Drafts of professional standards for nursing submitted for public discussion

HOT NEWS

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Umerov to lead delegation for talks with Russian side – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Budanov

SAPO head on bill adopted by Rada: This is the end of independent work of two anti-corruption institutions

NABU Director: We ask President to veto the bill that destroys independence of anti-corruption bodies

Threat now being created to our country's Euro-Atlantic aspirations - NABU Director

NABU director: anti-corruption infrastructure destroyed by votes of 263 MPs

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

In Donetsk region, 528 people, incl seven children, evacuated from front line – authorities

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

AD
AD