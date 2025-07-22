Ukrainian Red Cross helping eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped to eliminate the consequences of Russian air attacks in Sumy and Odesa last night.

“Sumy. At the scene of the strike, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Sumy region worked alongside emergency services. They provided first aid and psychological first aid to those affected. Distribution of OSB boards, tarpaulins, and drinking water is currently organised on-site,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Odesa region quickly arrived at the site of the attack to provide necessary assistance.

As reported, on Monday evening, July 21, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Sumy, injuring 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy. Five apartment buildings and two private households, a shopping center, 18 cars, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

As a result of the attack of enemy drones in Odesa, one person was injured, a fire broke out in the parking lot, cars were burning. Windows in a multi-story building were also broken and a store was damaged.