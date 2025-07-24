Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:10 24.07.2025

URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

1 min read
URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping residents of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions evacuate from frontline areas.

"The evacuation continues and URCS volunteers are helping people leave dangerous areas and reach safer places every day... the other day, the our rapid response unit in Donetsk region evacuated three people from the city of Lyman to the Kramatorsk railway station, where they boarded a train for further travel to a safer place," URCS said on Facebook.

Together with the White Angels police unit, URCS volunteers carried out an emergency evacuation of two residents from Yampil, one of whom belongs to a group of people with limited mobility.

The evacuation from Stepnohirsk, in Zaporizhia region, is ongoing. It is becoming more dangerous every time: destroyed roads, constant fires, smoke and the smell of burning in the air. But even in such conditions, volunteers from the rapid response unit go out to help local residents leave for safe settlements.

Tags: #frontline #zaporizhia #evacuate #donetsk #urcs

