Training of fourth group of REDpreneurUA program starts

Participants of the fourth group of the REDpreneurUA program begin training.

“We are pleased to announce that the participants of the fourth cohort of the REDpreneurUA program have been selected! The participants begin training in partnership with the Ukrainian Future business incubator – a leading environment for the development of innovative entrepreneurship in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Each of the 26 participants of this group is a person with a clear intention to create or restore their own business, which will have social significance and contribute to the sustainable development of the country. The participants' business ideas combine social, environmental and innovative components.

The REDpreneurUA program is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria).