16:12 08.06.2023

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine Denise Brown agreed that the organization will immediately form groups that will be sent to the affected occupied territories of the left bank of Dnipro to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuation of people as soon as the Russian Federation provides access and security guarantees.

"Following the meeting, it was agreed that the UN will immediately increase the volume of aid and send additional forces to Kherson and other affected areas. In addition, it was agreed that the UN will immediately form groups in Zaporizhia and Kherson that will be sent to the affected occupied territories of the Left Bank to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuate people while ensuring safe passage to the occupied territories from the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba assured the UN that Ukraine provides all UN security guarantees to carry out humanitarian operations in the entire affected area.

"The parties agreed that the aforementioned UN units will go to the affected areas in the temporarily occupied territories from our territories as soon as Russia provides access and security guarantees. The United Nations expects the provision of these guarantees from the Russian side and access to the occupied territories affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam," the statement says.

