London doesn’t object to use of weapons in Russia – British PM

British Foreign Minister David Cameron promised on Thursday three billion pounds ($3.74 billion) of annual military assistance to Ukraine "for as long as it takes," adding that London does not object to the use of weapons against targets inside the Russian Federation, Reuters reported on Friday.

"We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as it is necessary. We've just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment,” Cameron told Reuters during his visit to Kyiv, adding that the aid package was currently the largest in the UK.

“Some of that [equipment] is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I'm here," he added.

Cameron noted that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets inside Russia, and that Kyiv must decide whether to do so. "Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself," the head of the British government said.

It is reported that Cameron called the $60 billion package of the U.S. Congress absolutely important, not only from the point of view of weapons, but also from the point of view of the moral uplift that it will bring to people in Ukraine.

At the same time, he did not directly answer the question of how, in his opinion, the possible re-election of Republican Party leader Donald Trump to the White House could affect U.S. support for Ukraine. "It's not for us to decide who the Americans choose as their president - we will work with whoever that is," Cameron said, adding that that the strategy of Ukraine's allies should be to guarantee Ukraine's supremacy by the time of the elections to be held in the United States in November.