14:38 04.05.2024

Klitschko: Kyiv becomes twinned with another European city, Zagreb

Kyiv and Zagreb have become twin cities, mayor of the capital of Ukraine Vitali Klitschko reports.

"Today Kyiv has become a sister city with another European city - Zagreb. We signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance with mayor of the capital of Croatia Tomislav Tomašević during the summit of mayors of European cities in Paris," Klitschko said, as quoted by the press service of Kyiv City State administration on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is noted that Zagreb became the 14th city with which Kyiv entered into sister city relations during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Thanks to our friends and partners who support us, help us and are ready to further develop and strengthen cooperation with Kyiv and Ukraine," Klitschko added.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko

